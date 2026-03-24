EXPERTS have attributed the problems of abandoned public projects to corruption, weak oversight, poor planning, political transitions, and inadequate funding.

The latest appraisal followed the BudgIT’s Tracka reports, revealing that public projects worth over N24 billion across several Nigerian states were abandoned and unexecuted.

The reports said that despite rising budgets, many states continue to struggle with projects’ execution, while many are abandoned.

Civil society organisations have warned that the continued neglect of these issues would lead to billions of naira being wasted, thereby slowing national development.

Expert recommended stronger accountability, proper project planning, enforcement of penalties for non-performance, and a focus on completing existing projects rather than starting new ones.

Without these measures, the report warned that wasteful spending and uncompleted projects will continue to hinder national progress.

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