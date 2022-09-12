MUSCAT: A project for the expansion of Al Mouj and November 18 roads will begin shortly, Muscat Municipality announced on Sunday.

Both roads will have three lanes in each direction. Besides, the roundabouts of Al Mouj, Al Bahja and Al Ishraq in Al Hail north, will be converted to traffic signal. The project involves construction of service roads for the commercial stores located in the area.

The project aims to ease and improve vehicular movement at different timings as well as stimulate developmental and economic activities and serve residential layouts and surrounding installations.

