UAE’s national railway operator Etihad Rail has issued a tender for a design-and-build contract to expand the national passenger rail network to Hamriyah, a port city of Sharjah wedged between Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, according to Dubai-based project intelligence news portal MEED.



The tender, issued in late June, includes construction of civil and track works, a passenger station and other associated infrastructure.



The last date of submitting the proposal is 27 July, the report said.



Etihad Rail began passenger operations on 30 June, running between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. The journey takes 105 minutes, with trains traveling at up to 200 kilometers per hour and carrying up to 400 passengers. Once fully operational, the network is expected to serve around 10 million passengers annually.



The services will expand from September 30 to connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al-Dhaid and Fujairah, before extending to Al-Dhafra Region in December 2026 and Sharjah in March 2027.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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