UAE-based developer Bloom Holding has appointed Edrafor Emirates as the enabling work contractor for Casares, the third phase of Bloom Living residential community in Abu Dhabi.

Casares’ units, comprising two-and three-bedroom townhouses, are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter 2026, the developer said in a statement on Tuesday.

The value of the contract was not given.

Construction work at Bloom Living’s first two phases, Cordoba and Toledo, is progressing steadily and both are on track for their scheduled completion dates in fourth quarter 2024 and second quarter 2025, respectively.

Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone, allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units featuring villas, townhouses, and apartments.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

