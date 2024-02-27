UAE-based Emrill said it has been awarded a key facilities management (FM) contract for One Za’abeel, one of Dubai’s most innovative and distinctive mixed-use developments.

As per the deal, Emrill will provide integrated facilities management services, including specialist services, to the luxury mixed-use development, which is currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest cantilevered building. The One Za’abeel began its phased opening from October 2023.

One Za’abeel comprises residential, hospitality, commercial and retail amenities to incorporate an elevated lifestyle experience in the centre of one of Dubai’s most prominent communities, with close proximity to the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The development is home to 264 luxury residential apartments, 229 One&Only One Za’abeel guest rooms and suites, 94 One&Only private homes, 132 SIRO One Za’abeel guest rooms, a 12,000-sq-m retail podium, and 26,000 sq m of grade A office spaces.

In alignment with the UAE’s initiatives for more sustainable buildings, One Za’abeel is an environmentally-efficient development, officially recognised with LEED Gold Certification in December 2023.

Under the deal, Emrill will be responsible for providing a full range of total facilities management and specialist services to the development, including energy modelling, energy management, and drone façade inspections.

Emrill’s high-level access services division, Heights, will provide façade cleaning for the two high-rise towers, which encompass a total built-up area of 530,000 sq m, while its specialist high-level services division will handle the façade cleaning for ‘The Link’, One Za’abeel’s 230-metre-long sky concourse suspended between the development’s two towers, One Za’abeel Tower and One Za’abeel The Residences, elevated 100 metres above ground level.

One Za’abeel said it had awarded Emrill the contract because of its expertise in delivering world-class facilities management services and high-level access capabilities across large-scale developments in the UAE.

"The standards of sustainability and innovation that we hold for ourselves at One Za’abeel encourage us to pursue partners that uphold these same standards. Our contract with Emrill Services ensures that our vision of maintaining efficient energy and water usage throughout the landmark development’s lifetime will be fulfilled through their cutting-edge facilities management services," remarked its General Manager Matthew Shaw,

Emrill’s Heights division is Industrial Rope Access Trade Association (IRATA)-certified for its high-level access services and its technicians are certified by the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) in utilising mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs).

Emrill’s CEO Stuart Harrison said: "As one of Dubai’s most iconic developments, One Za’abeel is a fantastic addition to Emrill’s portfolio of mixed-use contracts. One Za'abeel redefines ambition and innovation and we’re thrilled to be entrusted to provide our industry-leading scope of services as we continue to reshape our region’s facilities management sector."

"In complete alignment with One Za’abeel’s environmental efficiency and sustainability standards, Emrill will provide tailored energy-focused modelling and management services, as well as hard and soft FM services, to facilitate efficient water and energy usage throughout the development’s lifetime," stated Harrison.

"Emrill is committed to a greener and more sustainable future for the UAE, and our involvement with award-winning sustainable developments, such as One Za’abeel, is a testament to our ongoing efforts to provide energy-saving facilities management services across the emirates," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

