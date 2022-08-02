Egypt - Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD) has launched the first phase of SOUl project, with an expected investment cost of around EGP 53 billion, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 1st.

Spanning 518 acres on the North Coast, the project features approximately 2,500 units.

SOUL is a residential, tourism, and commercial project, in which residents would enjoy beach mansions and homes connected to nature, along with sea views of the Mediterranean, the waterfront lagoons, and flourishing green spaces.

On June 22nd, the company’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved entering a partnership with Eagle Hills to manage a project in the North Coast by 25%.

Established in 2007, Emaar Misr is a real estate development company that operates in commercial and residential development projects such as residential villages and communities, business centers, malls, shopping complexes, villas, townhouses, and apartments.

