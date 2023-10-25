Winvestor for Investment and Real Estate Development has contracted Post Tension Contracting (PTC) to implement its 600 million Egyptian pounds ($19 million) I Sheraton project in New Cairo, the company’s CEO Hisham Ibrahim told Zawya Projects.

The project, spread over an area of 4,650 square metres, comprises of four buildings containing 130 residential units, and is scheduled for completion by 2025.

Ibrahim said I Sheraton will use post-tensioned concrete technology, which reduces thickness of slabs making the residential units more spacious and increasing the distance between columns in parking lots.

He also noted that the post-tensioned concrete system has been implemented in several projects in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) and New Alamein in Egypt.

Ahmed Ghanem, CEO of PTC said the company first implemented the Post Tension technology in Egypt in 2015, and prior to that in Saudi Arabia in 2012. He said the PTC successfully implemented projects such as NAC’s CBD buildings and Sun Capital.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

