(Name of mall corrected from Benaa to 'Building Mall')

Egypt’s Uptown 6th of October Development Company announced on Monday the start of construction of Building Mall dedicated to building fitout and finishing materials.

The mall, located in the uptown area of 6th of October city, is being developed at a total investment of 300 million Egyptian pounds ($9.7 million), company chairman Ahmed Abu Zaid told Zawya Projects.

He said the five-storey project would be completed in two phases, and features 70 stores, 20 offices, warehouses, a food and beverage area and basement car parking. Facilify has been appointed as the mall operator.

Zaid said the company is in the process of establishing an online store for building and finishing materials with express delivery service and buy now and pay later facility.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)