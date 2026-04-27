Egyptian developer Tatweer Misr is studying strategic expansion opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Greece while seeking to expand its land in Egypt, President & CEO Ahmed Shalaby said.

“We are actively assessing opportunities in Oman, and will share updates as plans progress. We are also evaluating potential expansion opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Greece in line with our long-term growth vision.” he told Zawya Projects.

Shalaby said the company is seeking a number of prime land plots in East and West Cairo, the North Coast and Ain Sokhna

“Our current land bank in Egypt totals 7.4 million square metres (sqm) and we plan to add from 250 to 300 more feddans of land through new acquisitions,” he said.

Strong first-quarter performance

Tatweer Misr currently manages a portfolio of six projects across four strategic destinations in Egypt.

The developer achieved contractual sales exceeding 43 billion Egyptian pounds ($818.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, meeting its full-year sales target. It sold around 2,225 units with a combined built-up area (BUA) of more than 200,000 square meters (sqm).

“We handed over around 400 units during the first quarter and are targeting 2,200 deliveries during 2026,” said Shalaby.

IL Monte Galala drives sales

The recently launched EGP 50 billion (more than $1 billion) IL Monte Galala Marina Towers - as part of IL Monte Galala Ain Sokhna - generated more than EGP38 billion ($723 million) in sales within five days, surpassing the company’s previous highest annual sales record of EGP33 billion ($628 million) achieved in 2024, disclosed Shalaby.

Other first quarter sales included EGP2.5 billion in Bloomfields; EGP1.5 billion in Salt; EGP500 million in D-Bay and EGP500 million in Rivers projects.

The company’s cumulative contractual sales surpassed EGP143 billion ($2.72 billion) up to the first quarter of 2026, reflecting continued growth across its residential and mixed-use developments in Egypt.

Total BUA sold has exceeded 2.6 million sqm while the customer base expanded to approximately 19,600 clients.

“Since commencing deliveries in 2019, we have successfully handed over more than 6,000 units in six years, with the total rising to approximately 6,350 units by the end of first quarter of 2026,” said Shalaby.

2026 investment and funding plans

The company plans to invest EGP15 billion ($285.46 million) during 2026 across all projects.

“Our strategic focus for the upcoming period will be on expanding our hospitality and non-residential project portfolio,” Shalaby said.

He confirmed that Tatweer Misr is going ahead with its five-year EGP 20 billion ($380.61 million) securitisation programme announced in May last year.

The programme is being structured and arranged by Al Ahly Pharos, in collaboration with Arab African International Bank (AAIB) and National Bank of Egypt (NBE), with Matouk Bassiouny law firm acting as legal advisor. The programme is designed to enhance liquidity and accelerate the development of the company’s projects.

“The first issuance, valued between EGP2 billion and EGP3 billion ($38 million and $57 million), is expected in the second half of this year,” he said.

He said the company’s 2026 priorities include enhancing operational performance across its projects, accelerating construction of ongoing projects and maximising the value of the current land bank.

Rendering of IL Monte Galala Marina Towers mixed-use development in Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea.

Smart city strategy

Tatweer Misr’s approach is to leverage technology as a tool to enhance livability, reduce environmental impact, and build resident-centered communities that elevate quality of life while promoting sustainability, according to Shalaby.

“We believe that true innovation behind a smart city lies in its ability to solve real urban challenges, not just showcase technological solutions,” he said, adding that future-proof cities start with smart design and master planning, and adaptive infrastructure, ensuring sustainability and innovation from the ground up.

“Our cities are equipped with smart water and electricity meters, energy-efficient architecture, smart mobility Solutions, water desalination and treatment plants, waste management solutions, digital platform for residents to access services, connect, and thrive,” said Shalaby.

“We are enhancing resource management and boosting energy efficiency by over 50 percent, leading to long-term savings of up to 40 percent in operational costs such as energy and water,” he noted

Hedging against supply risks

Amid ongoing market volatility, Tatweer Misr is implementing a robust hedging strategy, securing construction materials through strategic procurement and stockpiling to protect its projects from inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions.

“We maintain reserves of key construction materials sufficient for six to 12 months,” Shalaby said.

He said the company also retains an inventory of units for later release to market as a buffer against rising construction costs, which typically feed through into higher property selling prices.

Shalaby added that real estate prices are expected to increase by 15 percent to 20 percent during the current year.

IL Monte Galala expansion

The IL Monte Galala Marina Towers in Ain Sokhna includes 10 towers with 280,000 sqm built-up area, 2,600 residential and serviced units, two hotels with around 1,000 keys, a 150 berth marina, a 28,000 sqm exhibition and conference centre and a 50,000 sqm commercial area.

Other elements of the project include a Beach Club, and a Yacht Club, each spanning an area of 1,700 sqm, a lighthouse, and public parking with 1,200 vehicle capacity.

Shalaby said that the project’s architectural identity is inspired by the Italian coastal city of Portofino, with units and towers sculpted into the Galala mountain across multiple levels, complemented by a landmark Crystal Lagoons, set to be the world’s first on a mountaintop.

He noted that the development integrates hospitality, marina operations, conferences and exhibitions, residential living, and commercial experiences within a unified operational ecosystem designed to ensure continuous economic activation and long-term value creation.

Tatweer Misr has signed key cooperation agreements with leading international partners for the project: Marriott International will operate the hotels and serviced apartments. IGY Marinas will serve as marina advisor, overseeing management and operations. BCI Realty will manage and operate the exhibition and conference centre, while Schneider Electric will lead the development of the project’s smart infrastructure, enhancing energy efficiency, environmental performance, and long-term sustainability.

Shalaby said the project’s diversified components would help sustain year-round operations, generate direct and indirect jobs, strengthen conference and yacht tourism, and support the economic stability of the Red Sea region.

The construction phase will begin in the second half of 2026 with a seven-year development timeline, he concluded.

(1 US Dollar = 52.55 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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