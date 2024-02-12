Egypt’s REKAZ Development has awarded two contracts worth 400 million Egyptian pounds ($13 million) to Atom Construction and AROMA Landscaping to complete construction and landscaping works for the first and second phases of its Lazuli project in Hurghada City on the Red Sea coast.

The contract was signed by Tamer Bekir, CEO of REKAZ Development, Mohamed Galal, Chairman of Atom Construction, and Mohamed Salama, CEO of AROMA Landscaping.

Tamer Bekir said: “Accelerating the pace of implementation to maintain specific delivery dates is an essential part of the company's work strategy to maintain the trust of its customers

Spread over an area of 40,000 square metres, Lazuli includes apartments and townhouses as well as clubs, a business centre, a paddle court, a swimming pool, a 35-mettre boardwalk and a lagoon.

The project has been designed by DARA Architects, a subsidiary of REKAZ Development.

(1 US Dollar = 30.87 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

