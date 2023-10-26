Egyptian developer MIDAR plans to launch a new 6,000-acre master development in Madinat Al-Amal (City of Hope), located in Nasr City, East Cairo soon.

MIDAR is the master developer of the 11,000-acre Mostaqbal City master development in East Cairo.

CEO Ayman Al Qusi said the new project would be located close to the Ismailia desert road. He added that agreements are being finalised with number of local and international partners for the project but didn’t elaborate.

On Wednesday, Midar laid the foundation stone for MERCATO, its 22-acre commercial zone in Mostaqbal City.

