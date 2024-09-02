Mass Developments, a leading Egyptian property developer, is expanding its portfolio with plans to launch a new residential project in either West Cairo, East Cairo, or the New Administrative Capital, the company’s chairman said.

Atef Monay, chairman of Mass Developments, told Zawya Projects that the company is strategically exploring these prime locations for the new project, which will be one of three planned launches by 2025, which also includes an additional residential venture and a coastal resort.

The plans come on the heels of their recent unveiling of a 22 billion Egyptian pound ($453 million) commercial project in New Cairo. Spanning 30,600 square meters, this project offers office spaces, clinics, and retail units. ACE Moharram Bakhoum is the main consultant for this development.

Mass Developments land bank stands at 100 acres across six governorates.

(1 US Dollar = 48.52 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Additional reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd) (Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

