Egyptian developer Mainmarks Developments has launched its h:rs mixed-use project in New Cairo, targeting sales of up to 10 billion Egyptian pounds ($213 million), the company’s co-founder said.

Mohamed El Moghazi told Zawya Projects that the 11,003-square-metre development (sqm) will comprise retail, office and medical components, with unit sizes ranging from 33 to 1,500 sqm.

He said the project will feature two basement levels, a ground floor and six typical floors.

Construction is scheduled to begin within three months, with completion expected within two years, El Moghazi added.

(1 US Dollar = 46.98 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

