Egyptian developer LMD broke ground for its W Residences Cairo and W Cairo, which marks the debut of the W Hotels brand in Egypt and Africa.

The hotels, located within LMD’s One Ninety mixed-use project in New Cairo, are scheduled to be completed by early 2026 and be managed by Marriott International, the developer said in a press statement.

The 300-key W Residences Cairo would have a built-up area of 120,000 square metres (sqm), while the 400-key W Cairo, located next to W Residences Cairo, would have a built-up area of 41,880 sqm.

The residences and the hotel would be developed at a total investment of 14 billion Egyptian pounds ($453 million).

Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD, said the projects constitute the most important and largest components of One Ninety development.

The master plans of W Residences Cairo and W Cairo were developed by SOM while Gensler and BJB provided the architectural and interior designs. LMS CONSTRUCTION is the main contractor.

The EGP33 billion ($1.07 billion) One-Ninety mixed-use project covers 300,000-sqm and has a built-up area of 450,000-sqm including administrative, retail, commercial, and residential components, according to past statements.

