Housing & Development Properties (HDP), the real estate investment and marketing arm of Egypt’s Housing and Development Bank, launched its first project ‘Terrace’ in Sheikh Zayed City.

The 700-unit project will span an area of 31 acres, HDP said in a press statement.

The project would be delivered in four years, the statement added.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)