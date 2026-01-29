Egyptian developer Gates Developments has officially commenced delivery of its 98-unit Gates Privé residential project in Sheikh Zayed City, completing the scheme one year ahead of its contractual handover date.

CEO Hassan Nasr said the early delivery of Gates Privé reflects disciplined planning and risk management, particularly amid rising construction material costs in Egypt.

“This achievement is built on the strength of our in-house contractor, Gates Con, which enables us to control quality and accelerate execution across all project phases,” Nasr said.

Gates Privé spans 17 feddans and is designed around a low-density community concept, with 85 percent of the site allocated to landscaping and roads. The project was designed by architect Raef Fahmy.

Privé Mall, part of the integrated development, has reached around 60 percent completion and is scheduled for delivery by end-2026.

Nasr said the company is planning to deliver 972 units in 2026, adding that since starting operations in 2019 through 2025, the company has delivered 2,130 units across projects in East and West Cairo.

He disclosed that Gates Developments plans to launch two new projects in New Sheikh Zayed in 2026, covering 70 feddans and 23 feddans respectively.

Ongoing developments include Gates Lugar in the New Sphinx area on the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, opposite Sphinx International Airport. The project includes 935 residential units, with construction progress currently at around 25 percent.

The developer is also advancing Space Commercial Complex in Sheikh Zayed City, a mixed-use commercial, administrative and medical project spanning 33,600 square metres (sqm) and comprising 545 units. Construction is approximately 25 percent complete, with first-phase deliveries targeted within two years.

Nasr said automotive distributor Ezz El Arab has secured an entire building within the complex for its West Cairo headquarters, while an agreement is also being finalized with a major hypermarket chain.

The company’s portfolio includes West Gate in 6th of October City, a 210-unit commercial and administrative project that is fully delivered and operational; Plaza Espana in West Cairo, which has been operational for two years; the 746-unit Audaz Mall in the Financial District of the New Administrative Capital; the 40-acre Catalan residential development in the R7 district featuring 1,765 units, of which 1,084 have already been delivered; the Venia mixed-use project, which has reached around 50 percent completion and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

On Egypt’s North Coast, Gates is developing LYV Caesar in Ras El Hekma, a 206-feddan integrated coastal community comprising 3,008 units, a 150-room hotel and a beachfront stretching nearly 400 metres. Deliveries are planned to start in 2029.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

