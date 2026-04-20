Egyptian private developer Biography, a subsidiary of El Attal Holding, is planning to launch a real estate investment fund as its key projects in East Cairo, West Cairo and Ras Sedr gain momentum.

Chairman Ahmed El Attal told Zawya Projects that the company has submitted documentation for the proposed fund and is awaiting approval from Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

The fund is expected to be launched in June 2026 with a target size of 2.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($42 million), he said.

Details regarding fund's life cycle and investment strategy weren't disclosed.

Recent announcements on real estate investment funds in Egypt include The Waterway’s planned launch of a EGP 10 billion fund in the first half of 2026, and the launch of the EGP 8 billion Awamed Real Estate Investment Fund by CI Capital Partners and Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) to invest in the 8,000-acre Madinaty project.

Project updates

El Attal also shared updates on key ongoing projects. He said Biography intends to begin operating the commercial component of Park Lane New Capital.

He added that construction progress has reached 90 percent, with around 500 residential units delivered to date.

At the West Leaves development, El Attal said construction progress has reached 30 percent. The scheme comprises around 900 units, with first-phase deliveries targeted for March 2028.

The project also includes 200 serviced units, with the hospitality operator expected to be announced soon.

101 compound

El Attal said Biography plans to deliver 65 units at the 101 project by the end of 2026. The development, which is one of the company’s flagship schemes in East Cairo, has achieved 20 percent completion rate.

Bay Side Ras Sedr

On Bay Side, a coastal development in Ras Sedr, the company chief said first deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

(1 US dollar = 52.00 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.