Biography, a subsidiary of El Attal Holding, said construction progress at its flagship '101' project in Mostakbal City has surpassed 20 percent during the past four months, the company said in press statement.

The mixed-use development is being developed at an investment exceeding 20 billion Egyptian pounds ($385 million).

The 101 project spans around 424,200 square metres (sqm) and is being developed as a low-density community, with only 18 percent of the total land area allocated to built-up structures. The remaining area will be dedicated to water features, landscaped zones and open spaces.

The Arab Contractors is the main contractor for the project with a scope that encompasses foundations, concrete structures, utility networks and infrastructure works.

The developer said the project will include integrated amenities such as social and community hubs, health and sports clubs, running and cycling tracks and clubhouse facilities

The 101 scheme offers luxury apartments, villas, commercial units and administrative spaces.

(1 US dollar = 52.00 Egyptian pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

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