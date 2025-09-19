EGX-listed real estate and hospitality developer Amer Group said its subsidiary Tropi 2 for Development has secured a license from the General Authority for Tourism Development to launch Polotano, the latest phase of its flagship Porto Sokhna project.

A press statement issued by the company said the new phase represents an investment of over 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($104 million) and will add 2,086 residential and commercial units.

The project is an extension of Porto Sokhna, the 2.5-million-square-metre (sqm) resort community overlooking the Red Sea that was first launched in 2007.

Polotano will feature the first polo fields on the Red Sea, a horse-riding school, sports facilities, a water park, Egypt’s first mountain-top lazy river in Ain Sokhna, and a 4,000-sqm spa.

In parallel with the new phase launch, Amer will undertake renovations to the hotel within Porto SOkhna to increase its capacity to 200 rooms, the statement said.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

