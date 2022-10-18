Egypt’s NCB Real Estate Development Company has launch Innoview, its second commercial project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) after Verity Business Complex, at a total investment of more than 750 million Egyptian pounds ($38 million).

Construction is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023, Chairman Gerges Laundy told Zawya Projects, adding that Hafez Consultants is the engineering consultant and Brain 2 Fact is facility manager and operator for the project.

CEO Ahmed Mahdi told Zawya Projects that Innoview comprises of two 14-storey towers linked by a skybridge.

“The ground and the first three floors are commercial, while fourth to 14th will house offices,” he said.

Sherif Al-Ghazali, head of the commercial sector said the enabling works have started for the first project, Verity Business Complex, adding that 85 percent of the project has been sold.

(1 US Dollar = 19.69 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)