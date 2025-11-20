Egypt’s New Egyptian Rural Development Company has launched a new administrative and service area and a model farm in the city of El-Tor in South Sinai, as it expands its agricultural and service development projects into the Sinai Peninsula.

The new area was inaugurated in a ceremony on Wednesday attended by several cabinet ministers and the governor of South Sinai.

Major General Amr Abdel-Wahab, the chairman and managing director of the company, said the company is “launching new tributaries of sustainable development from the heart of Sinai.” He stated that the new administrative and service area is a step towards “consolidating a modern urban and developmental identity in the heart of Sinai.”

The company is working to establish an integrated agricultural community that serves as a practical model for the state’s vision of building a “new and sustainable Egyptian countryside,” in line with the political leadership’s directives and the “New Republic” strategy, he added.

Abdel-Wahab explained that the new administrative area in El-Tor represents a “smart management centre” for the activities of the national project to reclaim and develop 1.5 million feddans in Sinai. It includes model farms, administrative offices, and logistical and service facilities, and provides technical support to farmers and investors around the clock.

The new infrastructure in El-Tor, including modern road, electricity, water, and communication networks built to international engineering standards, creates an attractive environment for agricultural and developmental investment, he said.

The company also inaugurated a new mosque in the area, which Abdel-Wahab described as a “fundamental pillar for the stability of the new agricultural community.”

He revealed that scientific studies and field tests have proven the fertility of El-Tor’s lands and their agricultural diversity, qualifying it to become a centre for the production of a number of strategic crops and to enhance Egypt’s food security.

The new model farm includes fig, olive, mango, and date palm trees, as well as wheat, barley, and vegetable crops, in addition to a fish farming pond and livestock enclosures. Abdel-Wahab described the farm as a “window to a different agricultural future in Sinai,” relying on modern irrigation systems and smart resource management.

“Sinai is not just another location within the national project; it is its beating heart, full of promising agricultural opportunities,” Abdel-Wahab concluded.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

