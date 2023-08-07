Arab Finance: Egypt has launched the new electronic contracting system and applied it at the entities transferred to the New Administrative Capital as of July 1st, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated on August 5th.

This aims to enhance the competitiveness of the private sector in government projects, he said.

Maait noted that the country is targeting applying the electronic contracting system on a larger scale gradually to cover the entire administrative entities in the country.

This would boost electronic connection between government systems as well as their integration, which contribute to the consolidation of governance principles and achieving transparency in all procedures to attain the best offers and tenders, Maait added.

