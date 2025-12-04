Applus+ has been selected to carry out a strategic project for the inspection of naval and offshore units in Brazil.

The main objective is to ensure the structural integrity and technical compliance of the structures, meeting the highest safety standards required by the industry.

The project includes high-precision dimensional inspections, topographic surveys using drones, and advanced non-destructive testing—such as phased array ultrasonic testing and radiographic testing—for the detection of internal discontinuities in critical welds.

In addition, radiographic films will be digitised to create a permanent digital archive, ensuring long-term traceability and quality control.

The execution of these activities represents a significant technical challenge due to strict international regulations, the need to coordinate highly specialised teams, and the complex operational conditions of the industrial environments where the work will be carried out.

