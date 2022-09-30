Arab Finance: The Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir and Vice President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) discussed a potential financial grant by JICA for the first phase of Cairo Metro Line 4, according to an official statement on September 29th.

The first phase of the fourth line will cross 4.5 kilometers south to El-Fardous city to serve the Sixth of October City.

During his visit to Japan, El-Wazir also discussed cooperation in financing the second phase of the fourth line of Cairo Metro which will link El-Malek El-Saleh station to El-Rehab, and the third phase which will link El-Rehab to the New Administrative Capital.

El-Wazir also held a meeting with Oriental Consultants, which oversees the project for the fourth line of the Cairo Metro.

Moreover, El-Wazir stressed the significance of full supervision on all the executive phases of the project.