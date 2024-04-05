Kuwait - Egis, a leading international group in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility sectors, has been awarded a contract for the landmark Souq Al Mubarakiya Development and Reconstruction Project in Kuwait.

Building on the successful pre-design and design project management phase of the project, Egis will now serve as the construction management consultant.

Led and financed by Kuwait Finance House (KFH) with Alghanim International (AGI) as the main contractor and Gulf Consult (GC) as the design consultant, this project aims to revitalize and preserve the historic market's unique 120-year-old heritage.

A significant landmark in Kuwait, Souq Al-Mubarakiya played a pivotal role in shaping the country's political, commercial, and social history.

Egis will oversee the reconstruction of 17 buildings, along with a complete upgrade of the infrastructure network to meet current standards and comply with the latest regulations.

Its previous scope included project management of the pre-design and design phase of the project working alongside a team of architectural and heritage specialists, said the company in a statement.

Following a fire that partially damaged portions of the landmark, the design ensures the reconstruction adheres to modern specifications while meticulously preserving the historical significance of this treasured site, it stated.

"Egis brings a long history of technical expertise and project management experience to the Souq Al-Mubarakiya Development project," remarked Khaled ElMir, the Country Managing Director at Egis in Kuwait.

"We are committed to collaborating closely with all stakeholders to deliver this significant project to the highest standards, ensuring the revitalized Souq becomes a cherished landmark for generations to come," he stated.

According to him, Egis has been a cornerstone of Kuwait's development since 1992, providing engineering consultancy across diverse sectors including buildings, infrastructure, roads and bridges, waste management, and more.

With a proven track record of successful collaborations with government entities, ministries, municipalities, and private organizations, Egis is committed to shaping Kuwait's future.

KFH Chairman Hamad Abdulmohsen Al Marzouq said: "We are delighted to celebrate the launch of the reconstruction project for the area damaged in the Al Mubarakiya fire."

"This follows the successful completion and approval of the design phase by the relevant advisory team dedicated to addressing the effects of the incident," he added.

