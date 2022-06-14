The road network located at Bloc 917 in East Riffa in the Southern Governorate has been revamped.

The Tender Board had awarded the project to Al Door Excavation and Building Contracting for BD735,175.

Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning roads projects and maintenance director Badr Alawi said new parking lots have also been set up as part of the project.

A rain-drainage network has also been set up to dispose of rainwater and avert the formation of pools.

