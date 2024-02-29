Emaar Properties has launched two new projects in Dubai with a development value of 96 billion UAE dirhams ($26.14 billion).

The Heights Country Club will cover 81 million square feet with a development value of AED 55 billion.

Spanning over 60 million square feet with a development value of AED 41 billion, the Grand Club Resort, next to The Oasis, will focus on wellness and luxury.

“Emaar is not just contributing to Dubai’s progress; we are leading the way, creating exclusive lifestyle destinations with unprecedented amenities that set new global standards,” Founder Mohamed Alabbar said.

No construction timeline was given for both projects.

Earlier this month, Emaar announced a significant expansion of The Oasis, its flagship residential development in Dubailand.



The mega project will see a 108 percent increase in its land space, increasing the development value to AED 73 billion from AED 34 billion.

