Emaar Properties has announced a significant expansion of The Oasis, its flagship residential development in Dubailand.

The mega project will see a 108 percent increase in its land space, which will increase the development value to 73 billion UAE dirhams ($19.88 billion) from AED34 billion, the developer said in a statement.

“The Oasis is growing not only in size but also in vision, enabling us to bring significant new projects to the market and further elevating our sales levels,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties.

With 25 percent of its land dedicated to recreational areas, The Oasis focuses on a resort-style living experience. The expanded green spaces, lakes, jogging tracks, and luxury amenities aim to encourage a community-focused, active, and healthy lifestyle.

The development, covering more than 9.4 million square metres, was launched in July 2023 and will house 7,000 residential units.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

