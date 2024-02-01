Dubai’s state-owned commodities free zone DMCC announced on Thursday it broke ground for the second phase of its Uptown Dubai development.

Swissboring Overseas Piling Corporation is the enabling and foundation works contractor the project, which comprises two mid-rise towers within the Uptown Dubai district in south Dubai.

The 23- and 17-storey towers will offer approximately 70,000 square metres (sqm) or 753,000 square feet (sq.ft.) of Grade A commercial office space as well as 8,000sqm (86,000 sq.ft.) of F&B and retail.

With these two towers, over half of the district’s planned nine towers have now been launched. including the previously announced Uptown Tower and two residential towers within the recently launched Mercer House by Ellington Properties.

The second phase of Uptown Dubai’s development follows the opening of 81-storey Uptown Tower in 2023, which includes offices as well as the hotel rooms and branded residences as part of the urban luxury hotel SO/ Uptown Dubai.

Once completed, Uptown Dubai will offer a total gross floor area (GFA) of 538,000 sqm (5.8 million sq.ft.), with 232,000sqm (2.5 million sq.ft.) dedicated to commercial office space.

The project has been master-planned by WATG and Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG).

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

