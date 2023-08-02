PHOTO
The Farmhouses will have 13 standalone villas, with ample backyard area that homeowners can utilise to create horse stables, barnyards, hydroponic gardens, a yoga retreat, and a private outdoor cinema.
In addition, Verona, a new cluster, will feature townhouses.
The developer will add new components such as a waterpark, a bird aviary, and various fields, pitches and courts for sports enthusiasts.
Details on the cost of the projects, tenders and completion dates were not given.
Launched in 2014, DAMAC Hills 2 is home to more than 29,000 residents.
The other two master developments are DAMAC Hills and DAMAC Lagoons, launched in 2021.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)