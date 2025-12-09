Dubai Investment Real Estate, the wholly-owned real estate subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has launched a 1.3 billion UAE dirhams ($353.98 million) mixed-use development in Meydan Horizon.



Al Vista comprises two towers - a 39-storey residential tower with 312 apartments and a 19-storey commercial tower offering shell-and-core office space, Dubai Investments said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market.



Construction is underway, with completion scheduled for December 2027, the statement added.



Al Vista’s architecture focuses on verticality, clean structural lines, with floor-to-ceiling glazing for abundant natural light, landscaped podium decks and open spaces.



In November, Dubai Investments reported profit before tax of AED1.09 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, a 59 percent year-on-year growth.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.