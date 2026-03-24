Deyaar Development said that the Jannat district at the Midtown community in Dubai Production City will be completed three months ahead of schedule.

The Jannat district, launched in July 2023 and comprising two connected residential towers housing 360 units, will be completed soon, the developer said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market on Tuesday.

“Our work is continuing smoothly and without interruption. We are closely monitoring developments and following all official directives, while remaining flexible to ensure that construction continues responsibly,” Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said.

Construction and development activities across the company’s portfolio are progressing in line with planned timelines, the statement said.

In addition, Deyaar is preparing to hand over around 2,000 residential units across Dubai.

Al Qatami said that the company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and healthy liquidity position.

Deyaar, which was listed on the DFM in 2007, reported a net profit of 602.20 million UAE dirhams ($163.98 million) in 2025, up from AED 473.91 million in 2024.

Revenue rose to AED 1.97 billion between January and December 2025, compared to AED 1.51 billion a year ago.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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