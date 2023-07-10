Dubai-listed Deyaar Development announced on Monday the launch of Jannat, the final residential district of its Midtown community project in Dubai Production City.

The district will have a built-up area of 521,400 square feet, comprising two towers connected by a bridge.

The residential towers will have 360 units, with prices starting from 560,000 UAE dirhams.

The project will be completed by the second quarter of 2026, the developer said in a statement. No details were given on the project’s cost and tender timelines.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, said: “Following the successful handover of the previous phases at Midtown, we look forward to completing another uplifting district under our flagship development, which comprises 24 buildings spanning six districts.”

