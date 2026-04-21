Deyaar Development said it has handed over 1,436 units across three residential and hospitality projects across Dubai.

These developments include 913-unit Regalia, a residential tower in Business Bay; Jannat, a 362-unit development in the Midtown community in Dubai Production City and Talia Residences, a 161-unit hotel-apartment tower in Al Furjan, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market on Tuesday.

Deyaar has delivered a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial and hospitality developments, covering more than 23 million square feet ( sq ft) across Dubai and the UAE.

The developer, which was listed on the DFM in 2007, reported a net profit of 602.20 million UAE dirhams ($163.98 million) in 2025, up from AED 473.91 million in 2024.

Revenue rose to AED 1.97 billion between January and December 2025, compared to AED 1.51 billion a year ago.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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