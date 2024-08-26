Dar SSH International Engineering Consultants is the sole bidder for tender for design and construction management of the proposed Bapco Refining Headquarters project.

The firm submitted bids with two options of 5.12 million Bahraini dinars ($14 million) and BHD 2.8 million ($7.4 million).

The new HQ building will be located close to the refinery premises, and will have offices of the Chairman, CEO, Management and non-technical departments.

The contract scope’s includes conceptual design, detail design, preparation of tender documents and construction management services.

Bapco Refining, which is part of Bapco Energies, currently owns a 267,000 barrels-per-day refinery, along with storage facilities for 14 million barrels.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

