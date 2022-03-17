UAE-based developer Danube Properties has announced that it is all set to handover the group's ambitious project ‘Lawnz’ to its 1,000-plus property buyers this month.

Lawnz by Danube is a fully integrated complex located in International City Phase One, one of the biggest and fully established communities in Dubai.

Announcing this today (March 16) at a special ceremony, Danube said the project garnered investor interest as it was a unique combination of large-scale mixed-use development which included residential, retail, F&B and recreational facilities spread across over 1.1 million sq ft area.

The gated complex boasts four residential blocks, offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments that optimise the use of indoor space for comfortable living.

The project also provides multiple outdoor delights spread across 3.8 acres of open space creating a luxurious expanse.

From infrastructure needs as well, it has the world-class amenities like a grand gated entrance, covered parking, lifestyle amenities like landscaped gardens, Sunken Plaza, health club, basketball court, paddle court, badminton court, spa, Jacuzzi, party lounge, health club, steam and sauna, outdoor movie theatre, swimming pools, kids pool, water bodies, kids play area, gazebos and more, said the Dubai developer.

Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan said: "We are delighted to announce the delivery of the gated complex project ‘Lawnz’. Life is about spending time with people you love and our project ‘Lawnz’ will make you love staying home as the amenities are world class."

Lawnz, he stated, was a lifestyle statement in Dubai at an unimaginably affordable price.

"Moreover, it has a lot to offer, every day. Stepping out, Lawnz is easily accessible from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Academic City Road. Danube Properties has also recently delivered Bayz and Miraclz and, all these projects have been appreciated by all the investors who had bought units in them," he added.

Enthused by the overwhelming response, Danube Properties has further set sights on new projects in Dubai Marina and Downtown — two of the city’s most prominent freehold clusters.

"We cater to the fast emerging needs of the people around the globe including Indians migrating to the UAE in search of a conducive place to live, work and invest. Meanwhile, the property prices over the past six months in have gone up by 10-15 per cent and prices will continue to rise and it’s the best time for investment, still property in Dubai is cheaper compared to many other major international hubs such as Hong Kong and London," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).