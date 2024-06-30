Dallah Healthcare Company has awarded Youssef Marroun Contracting Company a contract for construction, electromechanical and finishing works for Al-Arid Hospital in Riyadh, worth 690 million Saudi riyals ($184 million).



The contract duration is 24 months and was signed after the completion of the excavation work, the project site preparation, and obtaining the required official approvals, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The hospital is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2027, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

