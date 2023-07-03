Bahrain's Ministry of Works is expected to award the main construction contract for its $55 million Busaiteen Link project in Muharraq by the third quarter of 2023.

Busaiteen Link Package 3 – Roads for Muharraq Ring Road Phase 2 (from Junction 1 to Junction 4) is being funded by Saudi Fund for Development.

The tender for the main construction contract was issued on 9 January 2023 and the technical bid submission was on 12 March 2023, which was extended to 21 May.

“The technical bid evaluation is currently ongoing. The main contract is expected to be awarded by early September 2023,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that financial bid submission date is yet to be announced.

According to Bahrain Tender Board, the technical proposal will be opened first, only bidders who pass will be financially evaluated and the technical proposal must not include any financial information.

The technical bidders list comprises Al Moayyed Contracting, Haji Hassan Group, Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co, and Nass Contracting Company.

The project forms part of government plans to augment existing road networks by developing new road corridors. Busaiteen Link consists of the construction of 8.3 km of dual four-lane main highway, 2.4 km of associated dual carriageway, three storm surface water lifting stations and adjustment to airport runway approach lights in addition to all associated works.

The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $55 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

