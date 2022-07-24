AMMAN — The Ministry of Education is proceeding with its strategic plan to provide the necessary school facilities, Education Ministry Secretary General for Administrative and Financial Affairs Najwa Qabilat said on Saturday.

The 10-year plan includes construction of 60 schools annually across the Kingdom to end the double-shift system, in addition to the establishment of additional classrooms and the expansion of kindergartens, she said.

The plan will address overcrowding in classrooms and rented buildings, and respond to the natural increase in the number of students, Qabilat noted, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

She added that the ministry until July received 13 new school buildings, including 363 classrooms, at a total value of JD33.7 million, noting that 26 new school buildings with a capacity of 30,000 students, including 496 classrooms at a value of more than JD63 million, are expected to be received by the end of 2022.

The value of the maintenance work that was carried out and will be undertaken by the ministry by the end of 2022 is estimated at JD7.7 million, in addition to the donor-supported maintenance, she said.

