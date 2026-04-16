The value of construction contracts awarded in Saudi Arabia in March rose six times month on month, according to a report by the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA).



The value of contracts awarded across 11 projects reached 15.7 billion Saudi riyals ($4.18 billion) in March, up from SAR 2.8 billion in February, the report said.



The building and construction sector topped the list with nine projects, with contracts valued at SAR 15.51 billion. The water and energy sector followed with two projects, totaling SAR 150 million.



The Riyadh region led in total project value, at more than SAR 15 billion, followed by the Makkah region with nearly SAR 100 million.



The combined value of awarded construction projects exceeded SAR 30 billion in the first quarter of 2026, SCA said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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