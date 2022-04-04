KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Combined Group Contract Co. (CGC) announced signing a joint contract with ALARGAN National General Trading and Contracting Company, owned by Al-Argan International Real Estate Company, worth KD 36.8 million (about USD 125.12 million) to execute a project in Jaber Al-Ahmad City in Kuwait.

CGC said in a statement published on Kuwait's stock exchange website, Monday, that the contract includes the implementation of engineering design, supply and construction work in the Investment Opportunity Project proposed by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW).

CGC was established in 1965 in Kuwait and was listed on the Kuwait stock xxchange in 2006, with a declared capital of KD 17.15 million (approximately USD 58.3 billion).

The objectives of CGC are to carry out general contracting works, mechanical works, water and sewage works, sanitary engineering works, construction works of buildings and roads, and investing financial surpluses in portfolios and funds managed by specialized companies and entities. (end)

