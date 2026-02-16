Egypt-listed real estate platform Bonyan for Development and Trade has signed a lease agreement with Nestlé Egypt for the full occupancy of Building A5 at SODIC's Golden Gate mixed-use development in New Cairo.

The property was acquired off-plan in November 2023 under a structured seven-year payment plan and was officially delivered in September 2025.

Under the agreement, Nestlé Egypt will occupy the entire 6,888 square metres (sqm) of office space to support the expansion of its Nestlé Business Services (NBS) shared services operations.

The USD-denominated lease runs for six years starting March 2026, at a monthly rental rate of $30.4 per square metre, with an annual escalation of 5 percent.

Bonyan said total rental revenues from Building A5 are projected to reach about 834 million Egyptian pounds ($18 million) over the contract period.

The asset, recognised on Bonyan’s balance sheet, is expected to become cash-flow positive in 2026, the company said.

Building A5, which holds an EDGE Advanced sustainability certification, is Bonyan’s ninth operational asset.

Bonyan's business model focuses on acquiring operational, leased Grade-A office assets that can generate immediate income streams. The company had stated previously that multinational corporations account for about 60 percent of its tenant base, with leading local firms making up the remainder.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.