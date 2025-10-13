Cairo, Egypt: Bonyan for Development and Trade (“BONY.CA”), Egypt’s leading independent real estate platform is pleased to announce the successful delivery of Building A5, Strategically located on South 90 Street, directly opposite the American University in Cairo (AUC). Acquired off-plan in November 2023, the building’s handover marks Bonyan’s ninth operational asset, underscoring the company’s disciplined execution and consistent growth trajectory. Ahead of the scheduled delivery, Bonyan entered advanced negotiations with several leading multinational companies for the full lease of Building A5, affirming the market’s confidence in the asset’s quality and long-term value.

Building A5 has been granted the prestigious EDGE Advanced Preliminary Certificate, recognizing its commitment to sustainability and environmentally conscious construction practices. The building forms part of the Golden Gate mixed-use development by REDCON Properties, with integrated premium retail, entertainment and office space. Spanning 6,888 SQM of gross leasable area (GLA), the green-certified asset is tailored to meet the requirements for multinational tenants.

The delivery of Building A5 marks another milestone in Bonyan’s strategy to acquire and operate prime real estate assets, strengthening the company’s ability to continuously generate recurring income, while reinforcing its market position as a leading player in Egypt’s real estate market. With the handover officially complete, A5 will now be recognized on Bonyan’s balance sheet, further solidifying its asset base and supporting long-term value creation.

CEO’s Comment

“The delivery of Golden Gate Building is yet another key milestone in our real estate portfolio and reinforces our commitment to acquiring and operating premium, income generating Grade-A assets in prime locations. Each addition to our portfolio strengthens our recurring revenue base and reflects our disciplined execution across market cycles. With a strong pipeline and supportive market fundamentals, we remain focused on sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Tarek Abdelrahman