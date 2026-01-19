As Saudi Arabia’s construction sector moves at unprecedented scale and speed, Big 5 Construct Saudi has positioned its January edition as the kingdom’s first major industry touchpoint of the year, bringing together global suppliers, local decision-makers and thought leaders at a critical phase of project delivery.

The four-day event focuses on fit-out, finishing and project delivery at a critical moment when developments across residential, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use sectors are rapidly moving from design into execution, underpinned by CPD-certified content programmes exploring AI, BIM, digital fabrication, sustainability and evolving delivery models shaping the future of the industry.

In an exclusive interview to Gulf Construction, Firas Abou Latif, Portfolio Director – Construction at dmg events, the expo organiser, outlines the scale and international reach of the January 2026 edition, explains the rationale behind the new two-edition format, and highlights how the event supports procurement, sustainability and Vision 2030-aligned delivery as projects transition from design to completion.

Big 5 Construct Saudi opens the construction calendar for the Kingdom. What is the scale and international reach of the January 2026 edition?

Big 5 Construct Saudi’s January edition returns to Riyadh from January 18–21 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, bringing together more than 1,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries. Co-located with Windows, Doors & Facades Saudi Arabia, Marble & Stone Saudi Arabia and Urban Design & Landscape Saudi Arabia, the exhibition will showcase more than 20,000 products and solutions focused on the fit-out and finishing stages of construction.

International participation remains a key strength of the January edition, with 12 country pavilions representing China, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Italy and the UAE. This strong international presence complements Saudi Arabia’s localisation goals by connecting local buyers with international manufacturers, aligned with current project requirements.

As the first major construction event in the kingdom’s annual calendar, the January edition offers a timely opportunity for buyers, specifiers, contractors and decision-makers working against tight timelines to engage early, benchmark solutions and advance procurement and specification decisions as projects move into delivery and completion phases.

This year introduces a two-edition format for Big 5 Construct Saudi. Why was this approach adopted, and what is distinct about the January edition?

Saudi Arabia’s construction market operates at a scale and pace that demands more targeted, timely engagement across different phases of project delivery. Introducing a two-edition format allows Big 5 Construct Saudi to align more closely with procurement cycles, sector priorities and how projects progress throughout the year.

The January edition is strategically positioned as the first major construction event of the year, supporting design, planning and specification for projects that are entering or advancing through the fit-out and finishing stages. With many developments moving from structural completion to detailed delivery, January provides a critical window for sourcing materials, systems and solutions focused on quality, durability and design performance in the final phase of construction.

The event will return in May, addressing earlier-stage and heavy construction requirements, including concrete, HVACR, plant and machinery and facilities management. Separating the editions allows each to serve a clear purpose within the construction lifecycle, offering stronger relevance, clearer segmentation and more efficient engagement for both exhibitors and visitors.

Together, the January and May editions enable Big 5 Construct Saudi to support the market year-round, connecting suppliers, buyers and decision-makers as projects move from planning to delivery across the Kingdom.

What tangible value does the January edition offer to visitors across the construction and design ecosystem?

The January edition provides visitors with direct access to suppliers and solutions that support project delivery in the final stages of construction, from interior finishes and facade systems to materials and architectural components.

Beyond sourcing, the event delivers structured networking and knowledge exchange through the CPD-certified content programmes, including Architects Leaders Forum Saudi, Big 5 Talks and CIAAD Masterclasses. Sessions across the three content programmes focus on real-world industry challenges, including material performance, sustainability integration, project management, AI-driven design, digital workflows and more.

Exclusive, invite-only interactive features such as The Architects Club further support strategic engagement by creating focused environments for peer discussion and relationship-building.

How does Big 5 Construct Saudi align with Saudi Arabia’s market demands and Vision 2030 objectives?

Big 5 Construct Saudi reflects the Kingdom’s priorities around quality delivery, localisation, sustainability and skills development. The exhibition connects international expertise with local requirements, supporting supply chain development and knowledge transfer.

The content programme addresses design leadership, sustainable construction practices and technology adoption, all critical to delivering Vision 2030 projects at scale. By bringing together government entities, developers, consultants and suppliers, the event supports collaboration across the construction ecosystem.

As projects continue to move from vision to execution, the January edition plays a role in supporting delivery-ready solutions that meet regulatory, environmental and performance expectations across the Kingdom.

Sustainability is a growing priority in Saudi Arabia’s construction industry. How is this reflected in the January edition?

Sustainability is embedded across the exhibition, with EcoTrail returning as a dedicated feature highlighting performance-led, sustainable solutions already being deployed on projects.

EcoTrail showcases exhibitors applying sustainability in practical terms, from low-impact materials to energy-efficient systems and resource-conscious manufacturing. Participants include Saudi Guardian International Float Glass, presenting high-performance solar-control glazing designed to improve energy efficiency and indoor comfort; ShiningPearl Industrial, demonstrating recycled aluminium window and door systems; Alahmed Elite Venture, featuring responsibly sourced, low-emission engineered wood solutions; and Asona Middle East, highlighting acoustic systems manufactured using high recycled content to support long-term building performance.

In parallel, sustainability is one of the core themes across the CPD-certified Architects Leaders Forum Saudi, Big 5 Talks and CIAAD Masterclasses, where discussions focus on integrating environmental considerations into design, project management, specification and delivery.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

