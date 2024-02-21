Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Company, a leading real estate developer in Bahrain, has announced that it has begun handing over all the 97 residential villas within the second phase of the 'Wadi Al Riffa' residential project in the Riffa region of kingdom.

These 97 distinct residential villas are part of the development where all basic services and infrastructure works including road paving, water and electricity networks, street lighting, and many other services have all been completed.

Bareeq Al Retaj said the villas in the Phase Two of Wadi Al Riffa project will be available to the owners in four different types.

The designs, quality of construction and price consideration have been planned exclusively keeping in mind the Bahraini families, stated the developer, adding that these comfortable homes will be in a safe and sustainable community and surrounding environment.

According to the Bahraini developer, the Phase One of the project, which included 29 attached villas, was delivered in 2021.

Each of these residential villas has a plot area ranging between 180 and 233 sq m, and a built-up area of 235 sq m, it stated.

These units come with three master bedrooms, a large majlis, in addition to the family hall, dining hall, outdoor kitchen, a maid's room with attached bathroom, laundry room as well as parking space for two cars, all carefully designed to cater to the needs of modern Bahraini families, it added.

On the smooth handover, Chief Commercial Officer Mamoon Mohammed said: "The commencement of Phase Two units' handover indicates Bareeq Al Retaj’s keenness and commitment to implementing projects within a specific period as per schedule set for each project."

"These projects are mainly directed to the financing programmes provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and the Eskan Bank in the Kingdom to enable qualified citizens to obtain suitable and decent housing," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

