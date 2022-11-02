Diyar Al Muharraq has announced the completion of more than 90 per cent of main and secondary infrastructure work on the Southern Island.

The work has been in operation since 2012, and is expected to be completed as per the set schedule.

Recent upgrades on the project included the construction and lighting of road networks over 11km of main roads and 75km of secondary roads, in addition to eight 66kV primary substations and more than 150 11kV electricity distribution plants.

Works on the primary and secondary sewage network include the pumping station, water tanks and distribution systems, rainwater drainage systems, irrigation systems and a pumping station for irrigation water.

Additionally, a total of 11 communication towers were developed encompassing both the main and secondary telecommunications networks. Works also included afforestation of public roads and the paving of walking and bicycle lanes.

Commenting, Ahmed Ali Alammadi, chief executive of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “We are proud of our efforts in completing 90pc of the main and secondary infrastructure work on the Southern Island of Diyar, in line with our set schedule while also maintaining the highest standards. We commend all the engineering consultants, contractors, and representatives of Diyar Al Muharraq who have contributed to the project. We are confident of attracting more residents, investors, and business owners, especially to the projects located at the Southern Island.”

