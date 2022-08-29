Bahrain and Saudi Arabia discussed plans to achieve integration in the transportation sector, calling the solid ties between the two kingdoms a "unique model of unity and cohesion." This came as the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunication, Mohammed bin Thamer Al Ka’abi met with the Saudi Arabian Minister of Transportation and Logistic Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser during a visit to Saudi yesterday.

Al Ka’abi also met with the Governor of the General Authority for Zakat, Tax and Customs, Board Chairman of the King Fahd Causeway General Authority, Suhail Abanmi. They discussed plans and studies to carry out joint projects and develop services and facilities to facilitate the movement of passengers and cargo vehicles. The minister also met with the Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation, Deemah Al Yahya, and discussed ways of boosting cooperation.

© 2022 News of Bahrain Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).