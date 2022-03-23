The project to build a causeway linking Bahrain and Qatar represented one of the most important strategic and development ones aimed at enhancing Gulf economic growth, according to a Bahrain News Agency report.

The causeway aimed to strengthen ties between people in the two countries in particular and increase the pace of co-operation and integration at the Gulf level as a whole, it said.

Bahrain extended its support to move forward with the execution of this project out of belief in the feasibility of its economic objectives and its great strategic importance to both parties, the report added.

It confirmed Bahrain’s keenness to continue supporting the Bahrain-Qatar Causeway Authority and help it carry on with its activities, despite the kingdom’s sense of Qatari intentions to dissolve it.

Bahrain affirmed its sincere intentions to strengthen Gulf cohesion and the importance of continuous unified and integrated Gulf action to benefit peoples of the GCC states, hence the call that the Kingdom has initiated and renewed repeatedly for Qatar to engage in bilateral talks on pending issues between the two countries, in line with the Al-Ula Declaration, made a GCC Summit in the Saudi city last year.

