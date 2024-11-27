Bahrain Tenders has announced that Haji Hassan Group, a leading provider of heavy duty construction and engineering services in the kingdom, has emerged as the lowest bidder for the Busaiteen Link Package 4 project with an offer of BD104.2 million ($274.3 million).

As per the tender documents, the second lowest bidder in the list is Cebarco Bahrain with an offer of BD162.4 million followed by Al Rashid Trading And Contracting Company with BD181.2 million and Six Construct Company, which had the highest bid of BD221 million.

The scope of work includes development of Busaiteen Link (Junctions 4 to Junction 5), Signature Bridge and related approach ramps, Loop road bridge connecting the new Busaiteen Link to the existing North Manama Causeway Phase-1 & drawings, it added.

This comes as part of Ministry of Works' strategy to augment the existing road network by developing new road corridors to support the rapidly expanding economy of the kingdom.

