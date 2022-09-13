Bahrain’s Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs & Urban Planning is expected to award the main construction contract for its $45 million Jasrah Interchange Upgrade (AMAS Access Improvement - Package 4) by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The bid evaluation is currently underway, and the contract award is expected in mid-November 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued on 31 January 2022 with bid submission on 22 May 2022, according to Bahrain Tender Board. The technical bid opening date was on 23 May while the commercial bid opening was on 22 August 2022.

Commercial bids were submitted by Haji Hassan Group ($27 million), Nass Contracting Co. ($35 million) and Cebarco Bahrain ($32 million).

Technical bidders were Hassan Group, Eastern Asphalt & Mixed Concrete Company, Mohammed A Al Kharafi & Sons for General Trading General Contracting and Industrial Structures, Nass Contracting Co, Down Town Construction Company, Sayed Kadhem Al Durazi & Sons, Cebarco Bahrain and Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co.

The scope of works is to upgrade Jasra Interchange by providing a 466m long left turn flyover from Janabiya Highway to Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Highway (SIBSH) and also includes the installation and replacement of existing parapets on five bridges.

The project slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects.

SSH Design, in partnership with Mott MacDonald, is undertaking the pre- and post-engineering consultancy services for the design and supervision of the road and bridges, as part of the widening and upgrading of the Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Highway.

The consultancy services include feasibility studies, preliminary and detailed designs, and providing tender assistance services to the ministry. SSH will also provide supervision services to the client for the construction works.

Al Madina Al Shamaliya (AMAS) is one of the housing projects initiated by the government of Bahrain as part of Bahrain Vision 2030 and is funded by Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Fund (KFAED).

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)